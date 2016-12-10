Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

G Darren Collison finished with 14 points and stepped back to nail a 3-pointer to tie the score 92-92, then added a layup after a steal for a two-point Sacramento lead. But the Kings scored only once more after Collison's two free throws that put them ahead 98-97 with 2:11 left.

C DeMarcus Cousins finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Sacramento, which played without forward Matt Barnes (scheduled rest). Cousins' shot from the Kings' side of the court as the final buzzer sounded clanked off the front rim.

F Rudy Gay finished with 13 points but missed an open 3-pointer with three seconds left that would have tied the score.

F Matt Barnes was rested Friday because it was a scheduled night off, not for reasons tied to a report in the New York Daily News that stated Barnes' arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor assault is imminent, according to coach Dave Joerger.

F Matt Barnes was rested because it was a scheduled night off, according to Kings coach Dave Joerger, not for reasons tied to a report in the New York Daily News that stated Barnes' arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor assault is imminent. Barnes and C DeMarcus Cousins were investigated after an altercation at a New York City nightclub early Monday. The paper reported Cousins is not expected to be charged. Barnes played Sacramento's first 21 games, and Joerger said he would've rested Barnes in Dallas on Wednesday but didn't want to create the perception Barnes was being disciplined.