F DeMarcus Cousins was fined a "substantial" amount by the Kings for his confrontation with Sacramento Bee sports columnist Andy Furillo on Dec. 12. The team, citing a "set of standards" for each of its employees, said it imposed the fine because Cousins had not paid attention to verbal warnings and that "if the behavior is repeated. ... we will be forced to consider further discipline." The Bee, citing an unnamed source, reported the fine was $50,000.

F DeMarcus Cousins scored a season-high 55 points and was part of a bizarre sequence that started with him being ejected for a second technical foul, led to him sprinting to the locker room and ended with him being called back to shoot a free throw. Cousins' apparent ejection came with 35 second left after he scored on a driving layup and was fouled. He responded emotionally, pumping his arms, then glared at the Blazers bench and shouted something. As he did, his mouthpiece flew toward the bench, and the refs whistled him for the technical that they overturned moments later.