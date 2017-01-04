Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

G Ty Lawson (sinus fracture) missed his first game since getting injured Saturday.

C DeMarcus Cousins scored a game-high 31 points to go with six rebounds and six assists Tuesday. His latest showing has Michael Malone, who coached him in Sacramento but now coaches Denver, making the case for Cousins as the NBA's best center. "You tell me something he can't do," Malone said. "I don't say that just because I coached him for a year and a half and I have a relationship with him. His talent is immense. He's an emotional player, he's passionate and he's a competitor.

Kings F Rudy Gay (right hip flexor strain) missed his third straight game.