F Omri Casspi is expected to be sidelined as long as two weeks with an injured right calf, the Kings announced. Casspi was injured during Monday's practice and an MRI later that night revealed a strain of the right plantaris tendon. The 28-year-old Casspi is averaging 5.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists while playing 18 minutes per game this season.

G Jimmy Butler led Chicago with 24 points Tuesday in a loss to the Mavericks.