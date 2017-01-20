FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
January 21, 2017 / 4:02 AM / 7 months ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SF Rudy Gay suffered a full rupture of the left Achilles' tendon, an MRI exam performed Thursday confirmed. Gay will miss the rest of the season, and it is unclear if or when he will be able to return to action. The Sacramento Kings also announced that Gay will have surgery to repair the tendon in the near future, although they did not specify a date. Gay sustained the injury during the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. The 30-year-old Gay is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 30 games this season, all as a starter.

