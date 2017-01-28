FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
January 29, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 7 months ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Omri Casspi (right plantaris tendon strain) did not play Friday night.

F Rudy Gay (torn left Achilles tendon) did not play Friday night.

F Matt Barnes is expected to turn himself in to police in New York next week on misdemeanor assault charges for his role in an alleged assault of a woman at a nightclub last month. The New York Daily News first reported that Barnes would head to New York to answer to the charges. Barnes' trip to New York likely will occur after the Kings' eight-game road trip ends Tuesday in Houston. Barnes has maintained his innocence and will get a court date once he turns himself in.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.