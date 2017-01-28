Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

F Omri Casspi (right plantaris tendon strain) did not play Friday night.

F Rudy Gay (torn left Achilles tendon) did not play Friday night.

F Matt Barnes is expected to turn himself in to police in New York next week on misdemeanor assault charges for his role in an alleged assault of a woman at a nightclub last month. The New York Daily News first reported that Barnes would head to New York to answer to the charges. Barnes' trip to New York likely will occur after the Kings' eight-game road trip ends Tuesday in Houston. Barnes has maintained his innocence and will get a court date once he turns himself in.