G Ben McLemore scored a season-high 18 points for Sacramento. McLemore scored 10 of Sacramento's first 15 points and kept the Kings from falling behind by a big margin during a cold-shooting first quarter that saw them make only three of their first 12 shots.

Ben McLemore scored a season-high 18 points for Sacramento. McLemore scored 10 of Sacramento's first 15 points and kept the Kings from falling behind by a big margin during a cold-shooting first quarter that saw them make only three of their first 12 shots.

Ty Lawson scored 18 off the bench for a Kings team that was playing short-handed. Already without forwards Rudy Gay and guard Omri Casspi, the Kings played without guards Garrett Temple (partially torn hamstring) and small forward Arron Affalo (stomach illness).

G Garrett Temple (partially torn right hamstring) missed his first game of the season and won't return until after the All-Star break.

F DeMarcus Cousins recorded his second triple-double of the season with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Kings in a 2=105-103 loss to the Suns.

F DeMarcus Cousins finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to pace the Kings, his second triple double of the season and sixth of his career. But he made only six of 16 shots and missed a six-minute stretch of the final quarter after picking up his fifth foul with 9:22 left.