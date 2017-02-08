FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
February 9, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 6 months ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended one game without pay after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season during Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. The suspension means the All-Star center with miss Wednesday's home game against the Boston Celtics. NBA rules call for an automatic suspension of a player if he receives 16 technical fouls during the regular season. Cousins received the technical foul with 1.1 seconds left in the loss to the Bulls when he angrily yelled at an official who didn't call a foul when Cousins missed a shot. Cousins is averaging 27.9 points and 10.7 rebounds during his latest standout season.

