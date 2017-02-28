C Willie Cauley-Stein, in his first start since the DeMarcus Cousins trade, scored 14 points.

G Ben McLemore scored 14 points Monday. McLemore averaged 13.1 points per game in 30 minutes per contest during Sacramento's 11-game February, after averaging 1.7 and 7.5, respectively, while playing only seven games in January. McLemore started his seventh consecutive game Monday.

F Arron Affalo (hamstring soreness) hasn't played in three games since the All-Star break.

C Kosta Koufos had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who have not produced a 20-point scorer in losing their past two.