Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

C Willie Cauley-Stein scored 15 points and made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left in overtime after a foul kept him from dunking a pick-and-roll pass from Darren Collison to put the Kings ahead 109-108, setting the stage for Rudy Gobert.

C Georgios Papagiannis was called up by the Kings from Reno of the NBA D-League, the team announced on Sunday. Papagiannis, who is the 13th overall pick of the 2016 draft, didn't play Sunday night against the visiting Utah Jazz. The towering 19-year-old is averaging 1.0 point and 0.8 rebounds in six games with Sacramento this season. Papagiannis last competed for the Kings on Feb. 27, when he logged 2:26 of scoreless playing time in a 102-88 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Papagiannis, who is listed at 7-foot-2, is averaging 13.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots in 32.0 minutes over 22 games for the Bighorns this season.

G Ty Lawson scored 19 points and hit a collection of big shots to pace the Kings (25-37), but Sacramento lost its fourth consecutive game. The Kings have not produced a 20-point scorer in any of them.

G Darren Collison finished with 18 points for the Kings.

F Garrett Temple scored 11 points in 24 minutes in his return from a 12-game absence caused by a partially torn hamstring.

G Tyreke Evans sat out for a "planned rest" because it marked the first of back-to-back games. Evans will play Monday at Denver.

F Arron Afflalo had 17 points for the Kings.

C Kosta Koufos totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds but fouled out in overtime