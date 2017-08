C Willie Cauley-Stein's double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds on Friday night was just his third of the season, and his first since a 29 and 10 effort in a home win over Denver on Feb. 23. .

F Tyreke Evans missed the game on Friday night to rest. Evans was coming off his best game (26 points in a loss at San Antonio) since being acquired by the Kings in the DeMarcus Cousins trade to New Orleans.