C Willie Cauley-Stein scored on a put-back with 1.8 seconds remaining, allowing the Kings to stun the Clippers 98-97 on Sunday at Staples Center. He finished with eight points and 14 rebounds, scoring the game-winner after Ben McLemore missed a runner.

G Darren Collison scored 19 points to lead the Kings to a come-from-behind road win over the Clippers on Sunday.

F Arron Afflalo and C Kosta Koufos were rested Sunday, sitting out the game against the Clippers.