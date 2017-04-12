G Buddy Hield led Sacramento with a career-high 30 points Tuesday in a win over Denver.

G Ty Lawson recorded his first career triple-double Tuesday, finishing with 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against the Suns.

G Darren Collison (migraine headache), F Tyreke Evans (rest) and C Kosta Koufos (rest) did not play Tuesday. Collison's status moving forward is uncertain, as he will be an unrestricted free agent.

