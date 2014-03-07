Preview: Kings at Raptors

The last time Rudy Gay set foot in the Air Canada Centre, he was struggling as a member of a Toronto Raptors team headed for a plum spot in the NBA draft lottery. Both Gay and the Raptors are enjoying much better times as the former Toronto small forward makes his return Friday night as a member of the Sacramento Kings. Gay was dealt to California in a blockbuster trade last December, and Toronto has since posted one of the best records in the NBA.

While the Raptors hold a three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets atop the Atlantic Division heading into Friday’s showdown, the Kings continue to flounder near the bottom of the Western Conference — but don’t blame Gay. He has averaged 20.8 points in 37 games since joining the club, shooting 50 percent from the field after hitting at a 38.8-percent clip as a member of the Raptors. He’ll face a Toronto team that is coming off a 104-98 win over Golden State on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSCA (Sacramento), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-39): While much of the focus Friday night will be on how Gay performs in his former home building, expect the Raptors to try and get under the skin of temperamental forward DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings’ frontcourt lynch pin leads the NBA with 15 technical fouls, and a 16th would result in an automatic one-game suspension. He picked up his 15th of the season in a one-sided loss to the Houston Rockets last week, and took to Twitter to apologize to his team and fans “for letting them down.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (33-26): The NBA has become a lot chummier than it used to be — and that doesn’t sit well with Toronto head coach Dwane Casey, who wants his players to remember how they were handled 109-101 in their visit to Sacramento last month. “Sacramento took us to the woodshed out at their place last time,” he told the Toronto Star. “Took our guys out and fed them, and then beat them the next night. We owe them something coming in here.” Swingman DeMar DeRozan leads the team in scoring at 22.9 points per game and has recorded 30 or more in three straight games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento has won four straight meetings and six of the last seven.

2. Gay had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the Kings’ victory over Toronto on Feb. 5.

3. DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points in seven games since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Kings 97