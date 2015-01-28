Preview: Kings at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look to continue their winning ways when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Raptors have won four of their last five games — including a 104-91 triumph over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday — to notch 30 victories before the All-Star Break for the first time in franchise history. Toronto has won five of seven games against Western Conference opponents at Air Canada Centre this season and hopes to improve to 21-4 against teams with a losing record.

The Kings should be well rested as they look to snap their six-game losing skid after Monday’s contest against the New York Knicks was postponed due to inclement weather. Sacramento has dropped nine of its last 10 road games — with its only win coming against the lowly Minnesota Timberwolves — and has lost 13 of its last 15 versus teams currently with a winning record. The Kings are 4-9 against Eastern Conference foes and hope to avoid their third consecutive loss to Toronto.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KINGS (16-27): DeMarcus Cousins scored 28 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in a 126-101 loss Friday to the Golden State Warriors for his 26th double-double of the season, which is good for third in the NBA along with Anthony Davis. Rudy Gay went 0-of-5 from the floor before being ejected in the second quarter for arguing a foul call and leads the team with seven technicals this season. Wednesday will be a homecoming for Mississauga-native Nik Stauskas, who scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting versus the Warriors.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (30-15): DeMar DeRozan led the way with 24 points to go along with six rebounds while Kyle Lowry added 19 points, eight assists and seven boards in the win over the Pacers. DeRozan went 10-of-13 from the free-throw line and is 18-of-23 in his last two games after attempting three in his previous three games. Lou Williams (14), Patrick Patterson (13) and Terrence Ross (11) combined to score 38 points off the bench to extend Toronto’s streak of having at least one reserve finish with 10 or more points in every game this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won eight of the last 10 meetings with the Kings at Air Canada Centre.

2. Sacramento has surrendered 100 or more points in 15 of its last 19 outings.

3. DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Raptors 113, Kings 101