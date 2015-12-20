Preview: Kings at Raptors

DeMar DeRozan goes after a third consecutive game of 30 points or more when his Toronto Raptors host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. DeRozan, who is averaging 26.8 points the last six contests, scored 30 as the Raptors rallied in the second half to beat Miami 108-94 and salvage the finale of a three-game road trip on Friday.

“He’s playing like an all-star, which he is,” DeRozan’s backcourt partner Kyle Lowry told reporters. “It has been a hell of a run and it’s only going to continue.” DeRozan should get plenty of opportunities against the Kings, who stood 29th in the league entering Saturday’s games in scoring defense (107.4). Sacramento had won three straight contests - all at home - before losing at Minnesota 99-95 on Friday for its ninth defeat in 11 road outings this season. The Raptors will have to contain center DeMarcus Cousins, who has strung together five straight double-doubles and scored 36 in a 107-101 win over Toronto on Nov. 15.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE KINGS (10-16): Point guard Rajon Rondo returned from a one-game suspension to notch 11 points and 13 assists Friday and has dished out an average of 13.4 helpers over his last five outings. Fellow guard Darren Collison is 19-of-31 from the field the last three games and stands third on the team in scoring (13.2) behind Cousins (25.2) and Rudy Gay (18.3). Ben McLemore, the seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft, is shooting 57.1 percent from the field this month, but averaged only 6.6 points the past five contests.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (17-11): DeRozan has scored at least 20 in six straight games while Lowry has accomplished the feat three times in a row and recorded one turnover in 80 minutes over the last two contests. Terrence Ross, who averaged 3.6 points in November, has produced 17 in each of his last two games – knocking down 10-of-18 from beyond the 3-point line in the process. Center Jonas Valanciunas (hand, missed 14 games) could be back soon, but forward DeMarre Carroll (knee, seven) is out indefinitely.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto C Bismack Biyombo has averaged 15.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks over the past three contests.

2. Sacramento F Omri Casspi scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games in which he has played.

3. The Raptors assigned G Norman Powell to Raptors 905 of the NBA Development League on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Kings 98