Preview: Kings at Rockets

The Houston Rockets did not have nearly enough to win on the road against the top team in the Western Conference. The Rockets will try to find better luck at home against one of the worst when they host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Houston was crushed 117-86 at Oklahoma City on Sunday to halt a three-game winning streak and there are no guarantees against the Kings, who throttled the Rockets 106-91 in Sacramento on Dec. 15.

The Kings are getting some strong individual performances from the likes of DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas and Rudy Gay but have dropped five of their last six on the road after a 112-104 setback at San Antonio on Sunday. Sacramento battled from 17 back to beat the Miami Heat at home on Friday but struggled to 17 fourth-quarter points to let a lead slip away against the Spurs. The Rockets have one of the few players capable of overmatching Cousins in Dwight Howard, but the All-Star center is battling a stiff back and some inconsistency.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE KINGS (9-20): Cousins (29 points, 14 rebounds), Thomas (27 points) and Gay (24 points) all had big nights in San Antonio but Sacramento continued a troubling trend of late-game mistakes. Frustration appeared to boil over after the loss on Sunday, when shouting could be heard from the Kings locker room. “It was a competitive game and sometimes people get a little frustrated,” coach Mike Malone said. “We’re fine. We’re still united.” Sacramento will return home for five straight after finishing up in Houston.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (21-12): Chandler Parson (15 points) was the only starter to reach double figures on Sunday as Houston got down big early and put most of the starters on the bench in the fourth quarter. “It wasn’t good at all, we just looked tired out there,” said James Harden, who scored eight points. “This is four out of five nights for us. We were looking kind of sluggish out there and we didn’t have our mojo like we needed to.” Howard was 4-of-13 from the field and failed to reach double figures in scoring for the second time in three games. He posted 13 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to the Kings earlier this month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have taken five of the last seven meetings, including three straight at home.

2. Sacramento G Ben McLemore is averaging just 4.8 points in the last four games.

3. Houston C Greg Smith (knee) has missed five straight games and is not expected to play on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rockets 109, Kings 101