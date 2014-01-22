Preview: Kings at Rockets

The Sacramento Kings look to wrap up a six-game road trip at an even 3-3 when they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets on Wednesday. Sacramento is a modest 5-5 in January but perhaps a tilt with Houston is just what the Kings need to get rolling after two wins in as many tries against the Rockets so far this season. Led by Rudy Gay, who tied a career high with 41 points, Sacramento halted a two-game skid in New Orleans on Tuesday.

Houston, which has won two straight and seven of its last nine, is looking to atone for its pair of losses to the Kings earlier this season. “We have played so awful against them this year,” forward Chandler Parsons told the Houston Chronicle. “They are a tough team. Their record doesn’t show it, but they are.” Sacramento rolled the Rockets by 15 points in Gay’s first home game as a King on Dec. 15 and took the return engagement in Houston 110-106 on New Year’s Eve.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-25): Sacramento’s recipe for success appears pretty obvious at this point of the season, with 13 of its 15 wins coming when scoring 105 points or more. Strategy-wise, Kings coach Michael Malone told The Sacramento Bee his club tries to do the simple things. “To me, good offense is all about timing, spacing, setting screens, using screens. A lot of times, our spacing is poor, which makes it hard for the guy that we’re trying to feature.” That featured player on Tuesday was clearly Gay, who drained 16-of-25 from the field, including 5-of-8 3-pointers in his finest game since coming to Sacramento in a December deal with Toronto.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (28-15): Center Dwight Howard echoed Parsons’ sentiments about his club’s previous performances against the Kings this season, saying, “We were so terrible in those games.” Houston was anything but terrible in Monday’s decision over Portland that featured a season-high 31 points from Parsons. “The guys did a great job getting me the ball early,” said Parsons, who rebounded from matching a season-low with eight points against Milwaukee on Saturday. “Any time I get going early, I feel like I can have a big game,” added the third-year pro.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston is 7-3 in its last 10 home games against Sacramento.

2. Kings G Isaiah Thomas has made at least one 3-pointer in 34 consecutive games.

3. Rockets F Terrence Jones, who missed Monday’s game with a thigh bruise, is considered a game-time decision against Sacramento.

PREDICTION: Rockets 112, Kings 100