Preview: Kings at Rockets

The Houston Rockets are suffering though their worst stretch of the season with seven losses in 11 games entering Tuesday's home contest against the Sacramento Kings. The game begins a stretch in which Houston plays eight of 10 at home, while the Kings are playing the finale of an eight-game road trip.

The Rockets won 10 of their past 11 games against Sacramento and averaged 124.5 points in two victories over the Kings this season. Houston experienced defensive issues during its recent struggles, allowing an average of 121.3 points over the past four games - including 118 in the win during that span. Sacramento dropped to 3-4 on its excursion with Monday's 122-119 setback against the Philadelphia 76ers. All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins registered 46 points and 15 rebounds to become the first Kings' player with at least 45 points and 15 rebounds in the same contest since Chris Webber in 2001.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-29): Cousins continues to excel and recorded nine consecutive double-doubles and 12 in the past 13 games. He is averaging 31.1 points and 13.9 rebounds during the road trip and scored 35 or more points three times during the stretch. Sacramento has yet to figure out how to make up for the production of small forward Rudy Gay (18.7 average), who recently suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles' tendon as Cousins was the only starter to score more than eight points Monday.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (35-16): All-Star guard James Harden is looking to bounce back from one of his worst efforts of the season after he scored only 15 points on 3-of-17 shooting in Sunday's 120-101 road loss to the Indiana Pacers. The previous game, Harden enjoyed one of the top performances of his career when he recorded 51 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists against the 76ers. Harden scored 40 or more points in five of the past 17 games but is averaging only 19 in the two wins over the Kings this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets won their past six home games against the Kings, including a 132-98 victory Dec. 14.

2. Sacramento backup C Willie Cauley-Stein is averaging 15 points on 14-of-17 shooting over the past two games.

3. Four Houston players rank in the top nine in 3-point baskets made - backup SG Eric Gordon (second, 167), Harden (third, 157), PF Ryan Anderson (tied for sixth, 133) and SF Trevor Ariza (tied for eighth, 132).

PREDICTION: Rockets 122, Kings 95