Harden sets Rockets record for triple-doubles in victory

HOUSTON -- James Harden matched the franchise record for career triple-doubles as the Houston Rockets blitzed the shorthanded Sacramento Kings 132-98 on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

The Rockets (19-7) won their eighth consecutive game and flirted with the NBA record for 3-pointers, hitting 22 of 42 from behind the arc while coasting to victory. Houston was scorching from deep at the opening tip, burying seven treys in the first quarter and extending their league record for consecutive games with at least 10 3-pointers at the 7:13 mark of the second quarter on a 3 from reserve Sam Dekker.

Harden finished with 15 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to post his 14th career triple-double and match the mark set by Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon. Harden needed only 30 minutes to produce his fifth triple-double on the season.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Rockets

Forward Ryan Anderson led all five Houston starters in double figures with 22 points and was 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Forward Trevor Ariza added 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc while Dekker, a second-year forward, had a career-high 19 points.

The Kings (9-16) lost for the sixth time in eight games and played without center DeMarcus Cousins (rest), forward Rudy Gay (hip) and guard Ben McLemore (quad). Four starters reached double figures in points paced by guard Garret Temple, who scored 20 and was 5 for 9 from long range. Sacramento finished 11 of 32 on 3s.

The Rockets were shooting 61.3 percent by the close of the third quarter, including 58.1 percent on 3s while carrying a 102-67 lead into the final period. Houston shot 13 for 20 in building an 11-point lead entering the second quarter and closed the first shooting an identical 12 for 19 from inside the arc and also behind it.

The second half amounted to a pursuit of individual and team records, with Harden going for rebounds with reckless abandon before securing his 10th on a missed free throw by Kings forward Omri Casspi with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

Rookie forward Kyle Wiltjer sank two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to close the Rockets to within one of matching their NBA record of 23. Houston stalled from their in its bid for the league standard.

NOTES: Kings C DeMarcus Cousins was given the night off to rest. Cousins started all 24 games for Sacramento this season and entered Wednesday leading the team in scoring (28.3 points), rebounding (10.9), and blocks (1.5) while ranking fourth in assists (3.6). Kings coach Dave Joerger opted to rest Cousins so that he could enjoy a three-day break between games Monday (a home win over the Lakers) and Friday in Memphis. ... Through their first seven games of this month, the Rockets were ranked second in the NBA in pace at 103.1 possessions per 48 minutes. Houston ranked 13th in pace (99.2) in November and coach Mike D'Antoni attributed the improvement to superior defense and the stabilized play of his second unit. ... Kings F Rudy Gay and G Ben McLemore were injured Monday against the Lakers.