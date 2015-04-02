Harden scores 51 as Rockets slip past Kings

HOUSTON -- If one game could serve as a microcosm for how often Houston Rockets guard James Harden is asked to carry his teammates to the finish line, Wednesday night represented the best example.

Harden poured in a career-high 51 points and saved the Rockets on multiple occasions in Houston’s frenetic 115-111 victory over the stubborn Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center.

After scoring 17 points in the third quarter, including 11 in succession during one stretch, Harden was called upon to bail out the Rockets again after the Kings cut a 14-point deficit to 104-102 with 5:50 left in the fourth.

Harden drained a 3-pointer with 5:25 to play, added a driving layup at the 4:32 mark, and then converted a critical three-point play with 4:04 remaining to rebuild the lead to 112-102.

Harden shot 16-for-25 from the floor, including 8-for-9 from behind the 3-point arc, and added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals while becoming the first Houston player to record two 50-point games in a season. He scored 50 points in a 118-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on March 19.

“At shootaround, I was struggling,” Harden said. “I had to put up some extra shots, and I just didn’t leave until my shot felt where it needed to be. I just had confidence to go knock it down tonight.”

The only downside for Harden was that he committed a game-high seven turnovers.

Rockets forward Terrence Jones, injured in that victory over the Nuggets, returned to the starting lineup and chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds and a career-high seven blocks. Houston forward Trevor Ariza scored 22 points while hitting six of 14 3-point attempts.

In their previous home game, the Rockets (51-24) made 20 3-pointers. They nailed 18 -- on 40 attempts -- against Sacramento.

Six Kings scored in double figures, led by center DeMarcus Cousins, whose spectacular triple-double was nearly lost in the shuffle.

Cousins picked up his 10th assist on a sharp bounce pass to cutting forward Omri Casspi with 52.2 seconds left for the Kings’ final basket. He also posted 24 points, 21 rebounds, six blocks and three steals.

Casspi added 18 points, while guards Ben McLemore and Ray McCallum scored 14 points apiece. Forward Jason Thompson produced a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) off the bench, but the Kings wasted a plus-15 rebounding advantage and a staggering 72-42 edge on points in the paint.

“I’ve never coached a guy that can put so many things into a game,” Kings coach George Karl said of Cousins. “He has a triple-double but he really has a quadruple-double because he had six blocks, three steals and at least one or maybe two charges. There are another 10 possessions that he gave us because of his defensive abilities.”

The Rockets, missing center Dwight Howard and forward Donatas Motiejunas, turned a Harden 3-pointer with 29.2 seconds left in the first quarter into a 16-2 run that bled into the second and yielded a 46-27 lead.

However, the Kings (26-48) outscored Houston 26-4 in the paint in the second, and Cousins was the linchpin. He finished the half with 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots as the Kings closed within one point and trailed 58-55 at the break on the strength of 40 paint points.

“We just had a helluva time keeping them off the offensive glass,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “They got in there and got 72 points in the paint, which is way too many.”

Said Cousins: “They took advantage of us on turnovers, and (the 21 Sacramento giveaways) kind of bit us in the butt at the end of the game. I still think we did enough to win the game, we just didn’t pull through.”

NOTES: Rockets C Dwight Howard did not play as part of a minutes restriction that excludes participating in back-to-backs. Howard is set to play Thursday night at the Dallas Mavericks. ... Rockets F Terrence Jones returned after missing six games with a partially collapsed lung. ... Kings coach George Karl anticipates that F Rudy Gay will miss three to four games after sustaining a concussion Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. ... According to published reports, the Kings will sign C Sim Bhullar to a 10-day contract on Thursday, making him the first person of Indian decent to play in the NBA. The 7-foot-5, 360-pound Bhullar will be recalled from the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Development League and will be added to the roster before Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.