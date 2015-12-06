Howard powers Rockets past Kings

HOUSTON - The Rockets had incrementally lifted the minutes restriction on center Dwight Howard and allowed him to reclaim his dominant form unencumbered before scheduling him a night off on Friday in advance of a matchup with Kings center DeMarcus Cousins.

Seemingly rested and refreshed, Howard delivered on both ends of the court as the Houston Rockets relied on outstanding 3-point shooting to outlast the Sacramento Kings 120-113 on Saturday at Toyota Center.

With Howard producing 22 points and 18 rebounds plus exceptional defense against Cousins, the Rockets (10-11) won for the fifth time in six games. Howard did not play in a 100-96 win at Dallas on Friday, and saving his legs against the Mavericks paid dividends against the Kings.

“He had two good days of workouts and so he had bouncy legs. You saw that from him,” Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Howard. “The 18 rebounds to go along with 22 points, he was dominant tonight.”

Rockets guard James Harden added 31 points on just 14 shots and had nine assists while forward Terrence Jones scored 16 points off the bench. Harden hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range as Houston made a season-high 16 treys, with forward Trevor Ariza and guard Patrick Beverley sinking three 3s apiece while scoring 12 and 14 points, respectively.

Cousins tallied 14 points on 4-of-16 shooting and nine rebounds before fouling out with 2:14 left to play. Guard Rajon Rondo posted his ninth double-double with 13 points and 19 assists, and guard Ben McLemore scored 19 points and grabbed nine boards and was a team-high plus-8.

“I think his jumper is a little rusty from being out for a little bit,” Kings coach George Karl said of Cousins. “I think the foul trouble bothers him getting into a consistent type of rhythm.”

All five starters scored in double figures for the Kings (7-14). Darren Collison totaled 18 points and center Kosta Koufos had 11 points and 12 points off the bench.

Rondo dominated the third quarter with eight points and eight assists. Early on he penetrated at will, and when Houston closed off his lane access following a pair of layups and two floaters, Rondo started picking apart the defense with precise passing.

His assist on McLemore’s 3 with 4:27 left in the third allowed the Kings to push ahead 72-70. The Kings shot 14 of 20 in the period, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers, and after scoring 34 points to erase a 13-point deficit entering the second quarter, the Kings tallied 35 points in the third period to take a one-point lead heading into the fourth.

“We got into a good rhythm (in the second and third quarters) but for the most part, the fourth quarter and the last five minutes, we weren’t solid defensively,” Rondo said. “We have to continue to push and play better, especially in the fourth quarter.”

The Rockets led by as many as 15 in the first quarter but committed seven turnovers in the second, fueling Sacramento in transition while obliterating their momentum. McLemore scored 11 points in the period to serve as the catalyst, and his transition dunk at the 1:32 mark cut the deficit to 46-45.

But consecutive 3s from Corey Brewer and Harden allowed the Rockets to hold on to their lead, and when the Kings pulled ahead on two Koufos free throws with 7:06 left to play, Ariza, Beverley and Harden sank timely 3-pointers that helped carry the Rockets home.

“Offensively, we’re just moving without the basketball and guys are making the extra pass,” Harden said. “The same shots that were there early in the season, we’re just knocking down.”

NOTES: Rockets PF/C Donatas Motiejunas made his season debut, completing a long recovery from back surgery that cost him the final 11 games and the entire postseason last year. All told, Motiejunas missed 48 games bridging the two seasons. ... With Kings rookie C Willie Cauley-Stein set to miss up to six weeks after suffering a right index finger open dislocation against the Celtics on Thursday, Sacramento coach George Karl isn’t yet ready to discuss exactly how his rotation will change. Kings F Omri Casspi earned just his third start of the season as Sacramento went small, and Karl acknowledged that F Quincy Acy and F Caron Butler could see more playing time with Cauley-Stein sidelined. ... Rockets PG Ty Lawson appears to finally be rounding into form, averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 assists over the previous three games after failing to score in double figures in 11 consecutive games. When asked if Lawson was looking more like the player he coached in Denver, Kings coach George Karl quipped, “Yeah, unfortunately.”