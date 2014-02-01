Preview: Kings at Spurs

The Sacramento Kings would love to get DeMarcus Cousins back from an ankle injury as they attempt to snap a six-game slide. The San Antonio Spurs, who host the Kings on Saturday, have no sympathy for anyone else s injury concerns. The Spurs are enduring a season-long three-game losing streak while playing without Tiago Splitter (shoulder), Kawhi Leonard (hand), Danny Green (hand) and Manu Ginobili (hamstring).

Splitter is the closest of the four to a return but is unlikely to suit up on Saturday against a Kings frontcourt that is struggling without Cousins. The budding star was a notable exception from the Western Conference All-Star roster and Sacramento has been forced to go to a smaller lineup much of the time without the double-double machine on the floor in the last five games. San Antonio would love to make its losing streak a thing of the past and gain some momentum for an eight-game road trip that kicks off on Monday in New Orleans.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), KENS (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE SPURS (33-13): San Antonio put up a good fight when Splitter and Green first went down but the losses of Leonard and Ginobili are more difficult to cover despite the team s depth. The Spurs are giving heavy minutes to a rotation of guards surrounding Tony Parker and even broke recent signing Othyus Jeffers into the starting lineup against the Bulls on Wednesday due to the need for a wing defender with Leonard out. San Antonio is slipping offensively over the last three contests and had a pair of starters (Jeffers and Jeff Ayres) go scoreless in the 96-86 loss to Chicago.

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-31): Sacramento won t put up as much of a fight defensively as the Bulls did but Jeffers and Parker will get a workout on the defensive end trying to chase down Rudy Gay and Isaiah Thomas. Those two combined for 54 points on Friday but no one else on the roster managed double figures in a 107-103 loss at Dallas. Aaron Gray started in Cousins  spot at center but only scored four points in 23 minutes as Sacramento rotated Gray, Quincy Acy, Carl Landry and Derrick Williams to fill out the front line with Gay.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio has won seven straight in the series, including a 112-104 win at home on Dec. 29.

2. Gay went 10-of-16 from the field in each of the last two games after returning from a three-game absence.

3. Spurs F Tim Duncan has five double-doubles in the last six games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Kings 98