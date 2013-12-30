Spurs 112, Kings 104: Manu Ginobili scored 10 of his season-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as host San Antonio defeated Sacramento.

Tony Parker recorded 22 points and seven assists and Tim Duncan added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Spurs, who beat the Kings for the 24th time in the last 26 meetings. Boris Diaw contributed 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds and San Antonio closed the contest with a 13-2 run.

DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points and 14 rebounds while Isaiah Thomas added 27 points and nine assists for Sacramento. Rudy Gay also played well with 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Kings led by nine early in the final quarter and were still up 102-99 after a basket by Cousins with 3:24 remaining. The Spurs rattled off the next nine points as Ginobili hit a tying 3-pointer, Duncan notched a go-ahead three-point play and Parker drained a 3-pointer to make it a six-point margin with 50 seconds remaining.

San Antonio led by as many as 15 in the first half en route to a 57-49 lead at the break. Sacramento was 15-of-24 shooting in a 38-point third quarter to take an 87-81 lead into the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Antonio committed a season-low four turnovers and Sacramento also took good care of the ball with just nine miscues. … Thomas was 5-of-6 from 3-point range and has made at least one in 23 consecutive outings, the fourth-best streak in franchise history. … Duncan has reached double digits on the boards in 10 straight games.