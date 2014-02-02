Spurs 95, Kings 93: Tim Duncan recorded 23 points, 17 rebounds and five assists as San Antonio held off Sacramento to end a three-game slide.

Tony Parker knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer and finished with 18 points and 10 assists for the Spurs, who got center Tiago Splitter (shoulder) back from a 12-game absence. Patty Mills added 15 points off the bench and Boris Diaw chipped in 14 in a reserve role for San Antonio.

Isaiah Thomas scored 26 points to lead the Kings, who have dropped seven straight. Rudy Gay contributed 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals but missed a potential go-ahead jumper in the final seconds.

Sacramento led by as much as 10 points late in the third quarter and had an 80-71 advantage after Ben McLemore s basket on the first possession of the fourth quarter before the Spurs fought back. Mills scored five points in a 9-0 burst that knotted it at 80 with eight minutes to play.

Duncan grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up to give San Antonio the lead and hauled in a rebound at the other end in front of Parker s layup that made it a 91-88 cushion with 2:19 left. The Spurs turned it over and Thomas took advantage with a tying 3-pointer before Parker responded from beyond the arc to put San Antonio ahead for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Veteran G Shannon Brown became the latest to start on the wing for the Spurs, making his season debut and scoring two points in 14 minutes after being signed earlier in the day. ¦ Kings C DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) missed his sixth straight game and remains day-to-day. ¦ San Antonio struggled to 17-of-26 from the free-throw line, including a pair of misses late by Duncan that gave Gay the chance for a go-ahead jumper.