Spurs 112, Kings 85: Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Tony Parker added 19 points as host San Antonio demolished Sacramento.

Manu Ginobili and Danny Green had 13 points apiece as the Spurs recorded their sixth straight home win over the Kings. Marco Belinelli also scored 13 points and made three of San Antonio’s 10 3-point baskets.

DeMarcus Cousins was limited to 14 points and three rebounds for Sacramento, which defeated the New York Knicks by 38 points on Tuesday. Ray McCallum scored 12 points, Derrick Williams added 11 and Rudy Gay had just 10 on 4-of-16 shooting as the Kings shot 37.2 percent from the field.

Leonard had 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the first half and the Spurs outscored the Kings 28-11 in the second quarter to take a 54-38 lead into the break. The Kings shot just 31.8 percent with Gay (eight points) and Cousins (seven) both having subpar halves.

Back-to-back baskets by Parker elevated the lead to 23 points four minutes into the third quarter and Parker finished with 11 points in the period as San Antonio took an 85-61 lead into the final stanza. Ginobili and Belinelli drained 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter, another 3-pointer by Belinelli increased the gap to 103-66 with 7:03 remaining and Belinelli knocked down another one to make the margin 40 with 4:05 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Antonio racked up 13 steals while forcing 18 turnovers. … The Kings had 14 steals with Cousins, McCallum and SG Ben McLemore each recording three. … Spurs SF Tim Duncan had three of his club’s 10 blocked shots.