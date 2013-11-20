Preview: Kings at Suns

After a back-and-forth affair in Sacramento, in which the home team ultimately prevailed, the Kings and Suns hook up again in Phoenix on Wednesday to complete a home-and-home series. DeMarcus Cousins helped Sacramento win for the first time in eight games, totaling 27 points and 12 rebounds against the Suns on Tuesday in a 107-104 triumph. Isaiah Thomas pitched in with 19 points off the bench for the Kings, including the decisive free throws with just 30 seconds to play.

Phoenix has now lost three straight - and all in close fashion. The Suns have lost by a combined total of six points during the streak, on a last second shot to Portland, in overtime to Brooklyn and via a last minute lead change against Sacramento. Gerald Green led the way on Tuesday, scoring 23 points and dishing out four assists, while Marcus Morris added 19 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE KINGS (3-7): Sacramento trailed by seven points late in the fourth quarter before rallying on Tuesday. Thomas snagged a loose ball, drew a foul on Ish Smith and drained the ensuing free throws to give the Kings the game-winning points. Sacramento has been held to 90 points or less in five games this season.

ABOUT THE SUNS (5-5): Phoenix dominated the Kings on the break on Tuesday night, totaling 25 fast break points to Sacramento’s four. Conversely, the Suns were controlled on the boards, outrebounded by Sacramento 48-31. Markieff Morris, who entered Tuesday’s game averaging 14.4 points - good for second on the team - did not attempt a field goal in the contest, finishing with three points amid foul trouble.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento has won three straight games against Phoenix, following a string of five losses in the series.

2. Suns F Eric Bledsoe missed Tuesday’s game with a bruised shin and is considered day-to-day.

3. Thomas has averaged 23 points and 5.7 assists in the last three meetings against Phoenix.

PREDICTION: Suns 96, Kings 92