Preview: Kings at Suns

The Sacramento Kings have won just six games but one-third of their victories have come against the Phoenix Suns. The teams square off Friday in Phoenix and Sacramento will finally have recently acquired forward Rudy Gay on the court as it looks to beat the Suns for the third consecutive time this season. Toronto dealt Gay to the Kings in a deal officially consummated Monday, but rules prohibited him from playing until Greivis Vasquez passed his physical with the Raptors.

The Kings are playing on the road for only the seventh time in 21 games but the Phoenix contest begins a stretch of five away games in a six-game stretch. The Suns have won three consecutive games and haven’t played since Tuesday’s impressive road victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Point guard Goran Dragic led the way with his third 31-point outing of the season while Marcus Morris chipped in with 22 points on 10-of-13 off the bench.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE KINGS (6-14): The presence of Gay will cause some lineup decisions. Sacramento has been utilizing Derrick Williams primarily at small forward but he could slide over to power forward and bump Jason Thompson to the bench. There is mild concern over how Gay and budding star center DeMarcus Cousins will mesh but Gay expects to have a smooth partnership. “He’s a great talent and both of us are selfless players so I don’t think it will be any problems playing together,” Gay said. “It’s always good to have a good center.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (12-9): Phoenix has been surprisingly good over the first quarter of the season and a big part of the success is unselfishness. It also hasn’t hurt the Suns have a deep bench and different players keep emerging to be the key player on any given night. “I think we have a group of guys who play hard all the time and they’re not selfish,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “They genuinely like each other to do well. If guys take bad shots, we’ll take them out of the game. But for the most part, they run our offensive and we’ve got two great point guards in Goran and Eric (Bledsoe).”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has won 12 of its last 15 home games against the Kings but Sacramento notched a 113-106 victory on Nov. 20.

2. Cousins averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds in Sacramento’s two November victories over the Suns.

3. Suns F P.J. Tucker has stepped up with back-to-back rebounding performances of 13 and 11.

PREDICTION: Suns 125, Kings 108