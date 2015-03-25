Preview: Kings at Suns

The Phoenix Suns still are hanging onto some hope of catching the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, though they could use some help. The Suns will try to take care of things on their end when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Phoenix needs the Thunder to lose every once in a while, but Oklahoma City cruised past Los Angeles on Tuesday night to win its fourth straight and spread the gap out to three games.

The Suns are winners of four in a row as well and opened a four-game homestand with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Phoenix plays a tough schedule over the last few weeks and will need to work not to overlook the Kings with Portland and Oklahoma City coming up over the weekend. Sacramento weathered a first-half surge from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and clamped down on defense in the second half to pull out a 107-106 win. DeMarcus Cousins dominated the game with 33 points and 17 rebounds and will be a big test for Suns center Alex Len.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-45): Sacramento has won three straight games for the first time since November and pulled out Tuesday’s win despite shooting 36.1 percent from the floor. Cousins recently missed two games with a calf injury and eased his way back into game action with 20 points in 23 minutes against Washington on Sunday. Cousins was ready to carry the load again Tuesday and pounded his way to the basket, going 17-of-19 from the free-throw line to help make up for an 8-of-27 effort from the field.

ABOUT THE SUNS (38-33): Phoenix has been playing all of its recent games like they are playoff games, and the team is thriving at the defensive end. “I do feel that (the players) feel that we’re in this playoff run,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “We’ve got a chance. It’s going to be a tough road because of Oklahoma City. … That’s great for our young guys to go through this. These recent games are like playoff games.” Phoenix has held seven of its last eight opponents under 100 points and limited Dallas to 38.5 percent from the field Sunday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns F Markieff Morris is averaging 18.8 points over the last six games.

2. Phoenix G Brandon Knight (ankle) has missed the last six games and remains questionable.

3. Sacramento has taken two of the three meetings this season, including an 85-83 home win Feb. 8.

PREDICTION: Suns 98, Kings 91