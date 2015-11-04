Preview: Kings at Suns

Eric Bledsoe is off to a strong start and will attempt to record his third 20-point outing in four games when the Phoenix Suns host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Bledsoe is averaging 21 points and five assists, topped by a 33-point outing against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Bledsoe was off the mark on Monday with a 6-of-19 showing as the Suns dropped a 102-96 decision to the Los Angeles Clippers. Backcourt mate Brandon Knight had an even worse performance by going 4-of-20 as Phoenix shot just 36.7 percent from the field. Sacramento will be without All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for the second straight game due to a right Achilles’ tendon injury. The first contest without Cousins didn’t go well as the Kings suffered a 103-89 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-3): Sacramento needed players to step up without Cousins, and the starting backcourt of point guard Rajon Rondo and shooting guard Ben McLemore combined for seven points on 3-of-15 shooting. Rondo’s outing of five points and four assists was especially disappointing after he put up 21 points and eight assists in each of the previous two games. The Kings averaged 115 points in their first three games before the disappointing showing that included 39.2 percent shooting from the field and a subpar 24-of-40 effort from the free-throw line.

ABOUT THE SUNS (2-2): Veteran center Tyson Chandler is off to a solid start after producing 14 points and 17 rebounds in the loss to the Clippers. Chandler, who joined the club as a free agent, is averaging 9.3 points and 11.8 rebounds and his 47 total rebounds are the most by a player in his first four games with the Suns since Tom Gugliotta collected 49 in 1998. Chandler landed with the Suns - for four years and $52 million - while Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was unsuccessfully pursuing free agent DeAndre Jordan last July.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings won three of last season’s four meetings.

2. Phoenix PF Markieff Morris is averaging 12.8 points but shooting just 32.3 percent from the field.

3. Sacramento is 6-18 since the start of last season when Cousins sits out.

PREDICTION: Suns 107, Kings 102