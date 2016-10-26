Preview: Kings at Suns

The Sacramento Kings have a bona fide star in DeMarcus Cousins but remain mired in a 10-season playoff drought. Last season's 33 wins were the most Sacramento has notched in Cousins' six seasons and the Kings begin their quest to compete for a Western Conference playoff berth when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Cousins averaged a career-best 26.9 points last season - fourth best in the NBA - and averaged 11.5 rebounds in a season that saw the Kings collapse with a 9-18 finish. Sacramento hired Dave Joerger as coach and is hoping Cousins' intense and sometimes combustible demeanor will mesh with the former leader of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns have a playoff drought that runs six seasons deep, and last season's 23-59 mark was the second worst in franchise history. Phoenix plays its best when guard Eric Bledsoe is healthy but he missed 51 games last season and 39 in 2013-14.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE KINGS (2015-16: 33-49): Sacramento has been a poor defensive squad over the past few seasons and Joerger is constantly preaching defense to his new players as the method to improve the dismal win-loss records. "If you're not making shots or you're turning the basketball over, your defense always has to be there," Joerger told reporters. "Your defense has to travel on the road. Your defense has to be there on nights that ball's not going in." Point guard Ty Lawson has a lot to prove after having two DUI arrests in 2015 and he will start the first eight games with Darren Collison (14.0 average) serving a suspension for a domestic-violence incident.

ABOUT THE SUNS (2015-16: 23-59): Phoenix has a full backcourt with Bledsoe (20.4 average) back from a knee injury to team with second-year shooting guard Devin Booker (13.8), and that leaves Brandon Knight (19.6) in the role of sixth man. "My main thing is to provide energy, be myself and make whatever winning plays there are to play," Knight told reporters. "My job is to do my part, play hard, try to lift the team up in any way I can offensively or defensively for however many minutes I play. I'm going to make the most out of the situation." The frontcourt is a major concern and Phoenix hopes Tyson Chandler (7.2 points, 8.7 rebounds) has a bounce-back season and that Alex Len (9.0 points, 7.6 rebounds) continues to improve.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings went 3-1 against the Suns last season and won five of the past seven meetings.

2. Phoenix SF T.J. Warren will be the starter with veteran P.J. Tucker (back) considered questionable for the opener.

3. Veteran Sacramento backup SF Matt Barnes (ribs, knee) is probable for his debut with his hometown club.

PREDICTION: Suns 102, Kings 100