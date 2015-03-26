Kings maintain mastery of Suns

PHOENIX -- The Sacramento Kings have only 10 wins in 34 road games this season, but when they come to Arizona, they are road warriors.

Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Kings dealt the Suns’ playoff hopes a severe blow with a 108-99 win over Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Cousins has eight double-double in his past 10 games and ranks second in the NBA with 43 double-doubles this season, second only to Chicago Bulls forward Pau Gasol, who has 47.

The Kings had 27 assists in the game to 14 for the Suns, and five Sacramento players had also least three.

“I always feel like this is one of our toughest games,” Cousins said. “They like to get up and down, and it’s tough to keep up throughout the whole games. Right now we are trusting each other; we’re making the extra pass. We’re not getting good shots, we’re getting great shots.”

Forward Rudy Gay and guard Ray McCallum scored 14 points each for Sacramento, and guard Ben McLemore had six of his 12 points on a pair of big 3-pointers down the stretch. The Kings, who had seven players finish in double figures, earned a fourth consecutive win for the first time since they won five in a row from Oct. 31-Nov. 7.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Suns

“I wasn’t making my shot early, but that’s my job, and you have to keep taking them,” said McLemore, who finished 5-for-9 from the floor. “Winning four in a row right now, it’s a good confidence booster for us.”

The Kings won three of four games against Phoenix this season -- with three different coaches (Mike Malone, Ty Corbin and George Karl) -- and swept both games at US Airways Center for the first time since the 1998-99 season. Cousins, who beat the Suns on a buzzer-beater in Sacramento on Feb. 8 and scored 25 and 28 points in two previous games against Phoenix, is a big reason.

“They really don’t have anybody to guard (Cousins) out there,” Gay said. “He’s a big guy, and he’s hard to guard. They send the whole team at him, and he’s still been so successful.”

Forward Markieff Morris scored 24 points for the Suns, who missed an opportunity to gain on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who hold the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Thunder were blown out by the San Antonio Spurs 130-91 Wednesday, but they remain three games ahead of the Suns with 10 games remaining.

The Suns had won four in a row and beaten Houston and Dallas on back-to-back nights. But they didn’t play nearly as well against the Kings.

“That’s what hurts the most, seeing how good we can be and how good we’ve been,” Marcus Morris said. “But you can’t take anything away from Sacramento. We always struggle with them.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe and forward Marcus Morris had 19 points each for the Suns, who missed 19 of 25 3-point attempts and never led after the first quarter. Phoenix shot just 65.4 percent (17-for-26) from the foul line.

Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said Bledsoe was battling the flu but played when guard Brandon Knight, who was hoping to play for the first time in seven games, was unable to go after testing his sprained ankle before the game.

“You could tell (Bledsoe) didn’t have the same energy he’s had the last four or five games.” Hornacek said. “He was trying to conserve a little energy for the second half, but offensively (the Kings) were getting whatever they wanted.”

The game had 12 lead changes in the first six minutes and stayed close before the Kings scored the final seven points of the first quarter. Two jumpers by guard Nik Stauskas and two free throws by forward Derrick Williams gave Sacramento a 31-26 lead.

“It’s the same thing we talk about all the time. You can’t let a team get going in the first quarter,” Hornacek said. “When we’re on the road and we score 30 points in the first quarter, now you feel confident that you can score, and that’s what happened tonight. We never really stopped them.”

The Kings (26-45) extended the lead to 38-28 on a 3-pointer by guard Andre Miller with 10:15 in the half before the Suns responded with seven straight points to stay within range. Cousins answered with eight points in the quarter and boosted the lead to 46-38.

Suns guard Archie Goodwin had six of his seven first-half points in the final 1:05 of the second quarter, including a 22-footer just before the buzzer to pull Phoenix within 58-53 at intermission.

The Suns (38-34) scored just 17 points in the third quarter, missing 16 of 22 shots from the field, and the Kings closed the period on an 11-2 run. A Gay layup with 32.9 seconds left gave Sacramento its biggest lead of the game at 83-70.

Phoenix got as close as five points twice in the fourth quarter, the last time on a Marcus Morris 3-pointer with 23.9 seconds left.

NOTES: Suns F Markieff Morris (19 points, 13 rebounds) and F Marcus Morris (11 points, 11 rebounds) had double-doubles in the same game for the first time Sunday in a 98-92 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Both brothers started the past seven games, averaging a combined 33.1 points and 14.9 rebounds as the Suns went 5-2. ... Sacramento coach George Karl on the 33-point, 17-rebound, four-steal, four-block effort by DeMarcus Cousins in a 107-106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday: “That was maybe one of the best big-guy performances I’ve ever seen or coached. He is highly skilled and can do any aspect of the game of basketball.”... In their last three wins, the Suns -- with F P.J. Tucker as the primary defender -- held shooting guards from New Orleans (Eric Gordon), Houston (James Harden) and Monta Ellis (Dallas) to a combined 13.7 points and 26.3 percent shooting.