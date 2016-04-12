Seth Curry guides Kings past Suns

PHOENIX -- Seth Curry is waiting for his chance to show what he can do at the NBA level. With five Sacramento Kings out of the lineup Monday, Curry used an opportunity as an audition.

Curry scored 20 points and added a career-high 15 assists, and a watered-down Kings team held off a late rally to beat the Phoenix Suns 105-101.

The younger brother of reigning league MVP Stephen Curry has bounced in and out of the NBA, including a 10-day stint with Suns last season. However, with the Kings playing without five regulars -- resting DeMarcus Cousins, Darren Collison and Rajon Rondo along with the injured Omri Casspi (hamstring) and Marco Belinelli (foot) -- Curry played 38 minutes and filled the stat sheet.

”The people who have actually watched me know what I can do and have seen this before, whether it’s the D-League or the (NBA) summer league,“ Curry said. ”I‘m trying to take the opportunity that I get and show who I am. It’s nothing new for me. It’s just great to get the minutes.

“I had the ball and I was able to make some plays and show a different part of my game. The guys did a good job screening for me and finishing shots.”

The Kings (33-48) finish their season in Houston on Wednesday, with the Rockets needing a win to clinch the final Western Conference playoff berth and a matchup with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round.

However, it was all about the other Curry on Monday. His first career double-double was the first 20-point, 15-assist game by a King since Beno Udrih had one in 2010.

”Let’s talk about Seth Curry. He had a highlight show in one game,“ Sacramento coach George Karl said. ”We talked about how we needed to get some passing, and Seth jumped up and gave them some solid passing; some spectacular passing.

“I‘m really happy for him. He’s put in a lot of work. I‘m sure this is very satisfying to him.”

Sacramento center Kosta Koufos had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Rudy Gay scored four of his 15 after the Suns cut a 17-point Kings lead to two with three minutes left. Koufos was one of the main beneficiaries of Curry’s assists.

”(Curry) is a heck of a player, and he can do it all. Shoot, pass ... he’s got a bright future in front of him, Koufos said. “I‘m proud of our guys. They’re playing hard and finishing the season off strong.”

Phoenix’s Mirza Teletovic scored a game-high 26 points, and Devin Booker had 18 of his 22 points in the second half despite foul trouble. The Suns, who missed a chance to win three straight games for the first time since mid-November, played without Tyson Chandler (concussion) and Archie Goodwin (ankle).

“It’s important we keep fighting through the whole game,” Teletovic said. “We really didn’t have the energy defensively or offensively. Once we get back to the way we’re supposed to play, we always get back in the game.”

Alex Len added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and P.J. Tucker (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Jon Leuer (12 points, 10 boards) also had double-doubles for Phoenix.

The Suns (22-59) trailed by as many as 17 and were down 94-79 in the fourth quarter. However, they reeled off 13 straight points, and Teletovic followed a put-back by Tucker with 3-pointer with 3:12 left to shave the Kings’ lead to 94-92.

Gay hit a 12-foot jumper on the next Sacramento possession and finished a Ben McLemore steal with a dunk to restore the Kings’ lead to 98-92 with 2:12 to go.

A 3-pointer by Teletovic and two free throws by Leuer got Phoenix back within 101-99, but Booker missed a 14-footer with a chance to tie, and two free throws each by James Anderson and Quincy Acy gave the Kings enough room to win.

“I feel like (making that shot) is what’s expected of me,” said Booker, who was 8-for-20 from the field and played 21 minutes in the second half with four fouls. “I’ve put hours in the gym. I’ve thought and envisioned that shot plenty of times, and for it not to go in is disappointing.”

NOTES: Sacramento coach George Karl on the idea of resting players with his team long since eliminated from playoff contention. “I‘m not philosophizing about what’s going on in the NBA today; it just gets me in trouble. It’s interesting, and it probably should be discussed.” ... Suns G Devin Booker surpassed the 1,000-point mark at 19 years, 162 days. Only Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and LeBron James reached the 1,000-point mark at a younger age. He is the fifth Suns rookie to score 1,000 points, joining Alvan Adams, Walter Davis, Michael Finley and Amar‘e Stoudemire. ... Phoenix SF P.J. Tucker recorded four of his seven double-doubles this season in the past seven games. He averaged 14 points and 9.6 rebounds over that span while hitting 24 of 26 free throws. ... The Kings won at least 30 games for the first time since going 38-44 in the 2007-08 season.