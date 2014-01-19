Preview: Kings at Thunde

Kevin Durant is coming off a career-best scoring outing and seeks to continue a stretch of high-scoring games when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Durant scored 54 points – the most in the NBA this season – in Friday’s victory over the Golden State Warriors and has scored 30 points or more in 10 of the past 12 games. Durant is averaging 36.3 points during the hot streak and leads the league with a 30.6 scoring average.

Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins also is working on an impressive streak with 13 consecutive double-doubles. Cousins has developed into a legitimate All-Star candidate in his fourth NBA season and is averaging 24.5 points and 13.5 rebounds during the stretch. The Kings have won four of their past six games and are 1-2 entering the fourth game of a six-game road excursion. The Thunder have won three of their last four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE KINGS (14-24): Cousins’ double-double streak matches the best the franchise has seen in its Sacramento tenure, also accomplished by LaSalle Thompson in the mid-1980s. The big man is averaging 23.4 points and 11.7 rebounds and joins Portland’s LaMarcus Aldridge and Minnesota’s Kevin Love as the only players averaging at least 23 points and 11 boards. Point guard Isaiah Thomas has flourished as a starter with 14 20-point outings in 20 starts but has also scored 14 or fewer points in three of the past five games.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (30-10): Durant has stepped up in his scoring duties with star point guard Russell Westbrook sidelined and the huge outing against the Warriors was also highly efficient as he made 19-of-28 field-goal attempts. The recent stretch of stellar games has increased chatter that the Oklahoma City forward is the leader in the league’s MVP derby. “It’s premature,” Durant said after his third career 50-point outing. “It’s way too early in the season. I try not to think about that type of stuff. Of course, as a player, you’d love to win an MVP award but I can’t take my focus off the team. Every day, I’ve just got to keep chipping away, keep enjoying the process and we’ll see what happens.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has defeated Sacramento seven straight times, including a 97-95 road victory on Dec. 3.

2. Thunder C Kendrick Perkins had a season-high 12 rebounds in the win over Golden State.

3. The Kings have failed to reach 100 points in two of the past three games after reaching the century mark in 12 consecutive outings.

PREDICTION: Thunder 116, Kings 111