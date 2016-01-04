Preview: Kings at Thunder

The Sacramento Kings experience all kinds of trouble playing in Oklahoma City and look to break a 14-game losing streak in the city when they visit the Thunder on Monday. Sacramento has never posted a victory in Oklahoma City, with its last road win in the series occurring on March 30, 2008, when the Thunder franchise was still known as the Seattle SuperSonics.

The Kings snapped a three-game losing streak by recording a season high for points in a 142-119 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The scoring explosion - which included 32 points from DeMarcus Cousins - was the club’s most since setting a Sacramento-era record with 154 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2, 1993. Oklahoma City knows a bit about scoring and has reached 100 or more points in 10 of its past 11 games. The Thunder knocked off the Charlotte Hornets 109-90 on Saturday for their 14th victory in 16 games while small forward Kevin Durant had 29 points to reach 20 or more for the 20th straight contest.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE KINGS (13-20): Sacramento shot 60.9 percent from the field and had six players score in double digits in their bludgeoning of the Suns. Backup point guard Darren Collison had 21 points off the bench while starter Rajon Rondo had 15 points and 15 assists for his 10th double-digit assist outing in his last 12 games. “When we get stops, we are at our best,” Rondo said afterward. “We were moving the ball, everyone was getting touches and we were in rhythm. It was contagious.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (24-10): Coach Billy Donovan has wanted to see better production from the bench and three reserves scored in double digits in the win over Charlotte. Center Enes Kanter and small forward Anthony Morrow scored 12 points apiece and shooting guard Dion Waiters chipped in 10. “I thought we got some really, really good and positive contributions from the bench,” Donovan told reporters. “I’ve always said it starts with Russell (Westbrook) and Kevin and they do a great job of that. Our bench came in and kind of kept it going, which was good to see.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists when the Thunder defeated the Kings 98-95 on Dec. 6.

2. Sacramento coach George Karl has 1,155 career wins, tied for fifth in NBA history with Phil Jackson.

3. Oklahoma City had 15 blocked shots against Charlotte - including four apiece from Durant and PF Serge Ibaka.

PREDICTION: Thunder 120, Kings 105