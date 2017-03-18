Preview: Kings at Thunder

Russell Westbrook is taking aim at Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson's triple-double record and looks to post his 35th of the season when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Westbrook is pursuing his fifth consecutive triple-double and he stands seven behind the record Robertson set during the 1961-62 campaign.

Westbrook recorded 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds during Wednesday's 123-102 rout of the host Toronto Raptors and is averaging 26.3 points, 15.5 assists and 11.5 rebounds during Oklahoma City's current four-game winning streak. Westbrook also is on pace to join Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double over an entire season as his averages sit at 31.4 points, 10.5 assists and 10.4 rebounds. Sacramento won its past two contests after suffering through an eight-game losing streak. The Kings opened a three-game excursion with Wednesday's 107-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns and conclude it with Sunday's visit to the San Antonio Spurs.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-41): Rookie forward Skal Labissiere enjoyed the best game of his career when he scored a season-best 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting against the Suns. Labissiere, who also collected 11 rebounds, has seen a sharp rise in playing time since the trade of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans. "I wasn't surprised at all," Labissiere told reporters of his huge performance. "I'm being more aggressive, just thinking about the next play, going after every single board and getting back on defense and helping my teammates. It's all about effort and the rest will come. They really trusted me out there."

ABOUT THE THUNDER (39-30): Westbrook continues to downplay his run at history but one thing that can't be ignored is that Oklahoma City is 28-6 this season when he posts a triple-double. Yet he would rather discuss the play of shooting guard Victor Oladipo, who has scored 20 or more points in each game of the winning streak and is a lava-hot 16-of-22 from 3-point range in five games since returning from a back injury. "I just want him to play aggressive, miss or make," Westbrook told reporters. "Obviously makes are better, but as long as he's playing downhill, he's able to play-make as well. He creates a lot of attention for different teams, and he does a great job of it."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook averaged 33.5 points, 11 assists, 9.5 rebounds and three steals as the Thunder split two meetings with the Kings earlier this season.

2. Sacramento SG Tyreke Evans (ankle) was scoreless in 14 ineffective minutes against Phoenix but hopes to play versus the Thunder.

3. Oklahoma City backup C Enes Kanter scored in double digits in 10 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Thunder 127, Kings 112