Thunder 108, Kings 93: Kevin Durant had 30 points, nine assists and four steals as host Oklahoma City pulled away in the second half to defeat Sacramento.

Serge Ibaka added 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting as the Thunder won their third consecutive game. Reggie Jackson tallied 16 points as Oklahoma City defeated the Kings for the eighth straight time.

Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 38 points and also recorded six assists for Sacramento, which committed 21 turnovers leading to 34 points for the Thunder. DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and 14 rebounds for his 14th consecutive double-double.

Thomas had 27 first-half points but the Kings trailed 57-52 at the break. Sacramento tied the contest at 60 early in the third quarter before the Thunder rolled off the next 10 points and built an 89-74 advantage entering the final stanza.

Oklahoma City stretched the lead to 98-74 by scoring nine consecutive points over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. Sacramento pulled within 13 points with 3:17 left before the Thunder restored order and improved to 18-3 at home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Durant has scored 30 or more points in seven straight games, topped by his NBA season-best 54-point outing against Golden State on Friday. … Cousins’ double-double streak is now the best during the franchise’s Sacramento tenure, snapping a tie with mid-1980s standout LaSalle Thompson. … The Kings failed to reach 100 points for the third time in four games after reaching the mark in 12 straight contests.