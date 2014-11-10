Thunder 101, Kings 93: Reggie Jackson scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Jeremy Lamb added 17 points and nine rebounds as host Oklahoma City ran its win streak against Sacramento to 11 games.Serge Ibaka had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Thunder, who have won all 12 games played in Oklahoma against the Kings since the franchise moved from Seattle after the 2007-08 season. Sebastian Telfair scored 14 points and fellow reserve Nick Collison added 10 and seven rebounds.

Rudy Gay had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Kings, who dropped to 3-1 on the road and had their five-game win streak snapped. DeMarcus Cousins and Ben McLemore added 16 points each for Sacramento, which entered fourth in the league in rebounding but was beaten 40-37 on the backboards.

After giving back 15 points of a 17-point third-quarter lead heading into the decisive period, Collision dunked off a steal and then knocked down a pair of shots from the arc to rebuild an 82-73 bulge with 7 1/2 minutes left. The Kings rallied, but rookie Lance Thomas tipped home a Jackson miss for a six-point edge with 1:40 left and the Thunder held on.

Lamb scored nine first-quarter points as the Thunder led by as many as 13, and Telfair and Jackson added seven apiece in the second as the Thunder held a 52-39 edge at the half. Oklahoma City scored the first four points of the third before Darren Collison (10 points) and Cousins (9) led a 26-11 surge to get the Kings within two heading into the fourth period.

BUZZER BEATERS: The last time the Kings beat the Thunder franchise on the road was March 30, 2008, when the team was located in Seattle. … Cousins and Darren Collison had combined for four first-half points before breaking out after intermission. … Thunder F Nick Collison drained a pair of 3-pointers in a game for the second time in his career - both coming this season.