Thunder defeat Kings to keep pace with Pelicans

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Although it was lacking at times, the Oklahoma City Thunder summoned just enough playoff-level intensity late in what could be called a must-win game to beat the shorthanded Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Sacramento (27-52), playing without three starters due to injury, did not have enough firepower to keep up with the equally banged-up Thunder (43-36) in a 116-103 loss, with Oklahoma City playing for a playoff berth while the Kings are playing for ping-pong balls in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The win was necessary for the Thunder to maintain a tie in the Western Conference standings with the New Orleans Pelicans, who beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. New Orleans holds the tiebreaker after taking head-to-head series.

Oklahoma City relied on a balanced scoring attack, led by point guard Russell Westbrook, shooting guard Dion Waiters and center Enes Kanter. Sacramento, lacking a true star presence on the floor with forwards Rudy Gay and DeMarcus Cousins out with injury, had four players in double figures.

Westbrook recorded a double-double with 27 points and 10 assists. Kanter was the Thunder’s second-leading scorer with 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting, including one 3-pointer.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Thunder

“We’re just trying to find ways to score,” Westbrook said. “I mean, Kevin [Durant] averages 30 plus points per game, so we’ve got to find ways to be able to score the basketball. Guys are doing a great job being creative, and Scotty [Brooks] is doing a great job putting us in position to score.”

Cousins has missed the last three games with a foot injury, and Gay sat out as he continues to deal with concussion symptoms.

Several times throughout the contest, Oklahoma City seemed to be on the verge of breaking the game open. However, each time the Thunder extended its lead to double figures, Sacramento fought its way back into the game. The Kings were not able to take the lead after the first quarter, though, only tying the game once late in the third period.

Oklahoma City was finally able to build and maintain a big lead in the fourth quarter, getting some timely 3-point shots from guard Anthony Morrow as well as a late boost by guard Dion Waiters. Morrow finished with 19 points with 5 made 3s, and Waiters scored 22 points, with 13 of his points coming in the second half.

“It seems like we get to about the 40 minute mark, and I don’t know if it’ s fatigue or mistakes,” Kings head coach George Karl said. “I thought we gave up too many easy baskets, layups, trying to double-team Westbrook.”

Turnovers got the best of the Kings in the end, with Sacramento turning the ball over 16 times compared to only six turnovers for the Thunder. Thunder reserve point guard D.J. Augustin credited an improved defensive effort for the turnovers.

“I think we stayed together on defense, and we’ve got to do that every night,” Augustin said.

Point guard Ray McCallum was a bright spot for Sacramento throughout, as he was able to get seemingly wherever he wanted to on the floor on his way to 17 points.

Shooting guard Ben McClemore scored 20 points, forward Omri Casspi scored 15, and forward Derrick Williams added 17 with some highlight-reel dunks, but besides McCallum, no one on the Kings shot particularly well. The team shot 45 percent in the game.

Even though the Kings aren’t playing for anything but pride and team improvement at this point in the season, Karl said he has been happy with his team’s effort as the season comes to a close.

“This has been a heavy year for them,” Karl said. “Three coaches, three different philosophies, turmoil, injuries, your best player getting meningitis, it’s a crazy karma. I think there’s only been one home game against Utah that I was disappointed with the effort.”

Oklahoma City closes out the regular season with a home game on Monday against Portland, sandwiched around road games at Indiana on Sunday and at Minnesota on Wednesday.

NOTES: Oklahoma City Thunder G Russell Westbrook’s production has decreased in the month of April, with his scoring average dropping to 26.9 through the first four games of the month after the MVP candidate averaged 31.2 points per game in February and 30.9 points per game in March. ... The Sacramento Kings played Friday’s game without G Darren Collison, F Rudy Gay and F DeMarcus Cousins, who were the top three scorers in the Kings’ 104-83 win over the Thunder on January 7. ... Entering Friday’s action, the Thunder, still locked in a close race for the eighth Western Conference playoff seed with the New Orleans Pelicans, were favored to make the playoffs by ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, even though New Orleans would get the spot in the event of a tie between the two squads.