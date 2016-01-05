Cousins powers Kings past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- There may be no more dysfunctional locker room in the NBA than the Sacramento Kings. Battles between coach George Karl and players such as DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo have been well chronicled.

However, there has never been a question that the team is still one of the most purely talented in the NBA. That was proven Monday when the Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-104 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“We find a way to overcome adversity and stay positive,” Kings center DeMarcus Cousins said. “We kept the goal in mind and just fought through it. It was a tough game.”

Cousins scored 33 points and shot 11-for-27 from the field to go along with 19 rebounds. Guard Marco Belinelli came off the bench to score 21 points and Rondo posted 19 assists for the Kings (14-20).

Forward Serge Ibaka led the Thunder (24-11) with 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Forward Anthony Morrow added 20 points, while guard Russell Westbrook compiled 17 points and 15 assists. However, Westbrook had only three assists in the second half.

Thunder forward Kevin Durant did not play because of a sprained right big toe.

With 4:39 left in the fourth quarter, guard Cameron Payne nailed a jumper to get Thunder to with 108-97. Westbrook and center Steven Adams combined for three free throws to close gap to eight points.

Guard Rudy Gay completed a three-point play to give the Kings an 11-point advantage. Morrow missed a 3-pointer on the other end. A goaltending call on Ibaka put Sacramento ahead 113-100 with 2:42 left in the contest.

Morrow hit a running hook before guard Rajon Rondo missed two shots from the free-throw line. Westbrook’s layup closed the gap to nine with 2:05 left. Even though Oklahoma City came up with defensive stops, it committed back-to-back turnovers in the same span. The Thunder couldn’t get any closer.

”We didn’t make shots,’ Westbrook said. “Some key turnovers and also transitions.”

The Kings dominated on the boards 48-39 and outshot the Thunder 44.9 percent to 43.8 percent.

With Durant sidelined, Morrow got the start. Earlier in the season, Morrow had the same opportunity but did little with it. This time around, he came out looking for his shot and knocking them down.

The Thunder bolted ahead by 17 points behind Morrow and Ibaka. However, Cousins and Belinelli slowly reeled Oklahoma City back, and the Kings led 68-66 at halftime.

“Obviously, closing out that first half,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, “and then through the second, they obviously were really able to cut into that lead.”

Whether it was Adams or center Enes Kanter guarding Cousins, the Kings tried to force-feed him in the paint. Unlike most big men in the league, the All-Star has a myriad of low-post moves that either allowed him to score or pick up fouls on Oklahoma City’s big men.

Even though Cousins shot less than 50 percent from the field, his activity was just as much of a problem for Thunder.

“When he gives you that performance, sometimes you become reliant on it,” Kings coach George Karl said. “But, I think playing two bigs gave us confidence that we’re going to rebound well.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant was injured kicking somebody by accident in Charlotte Saturday. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Rookie C Willie Cauley-Stein made his return to Kings lineup after missing the past month with a severe finger dislocation. During his time rehabbing, Kings coach George Karl was impressed with what he saw. “I enjoyed him. I think he was in the gym a lot,” Karl said. ... Durant and Russell Westbrook have been named Western Conference Co-Players of the Month for December. They’re only the third pair of teammates in NBA history to share Player of the Month honors. They included the 2015 Atlanta Hawks’ starting five, Dallas F, Michael Finley, F Dirk Nowitzki and G Steve Nash in 2002. ... Kings F Omri Casspi missed Monday’s game with upper back soreness.