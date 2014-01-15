Preview: Kings at Timberwolves

The up-and-down Minnesota Timberwolves will try to get back to .500 when they host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night in the first of four meetings between the teams. Minnesota has reached the even mark over and over during the past two months but continuously finds a way to fall back below, doing so again with a 104-86 loss at San Antonio on Sunday. That was the ninth straight time that the Timberwolves — who are 7-14 against the West — have failed when given the chance to get over .500.

The Kings have a long way to go before they obtain such an opportunity, and Tuesday’s 116-92 loss at Indiana will not help. The setback, which saw DeMarcus Cousins dominate but get almost no support, ended Sacramento’s winning streak at a season-high three. Cousins finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds to record his 11th straight double-double, but only one other King (Rudy Gay, 12 points) scored in double digits.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE KINGS (13-23): The 92-point effort against Indiana was a departure from the norm, as Sacramento had scored at least 100 points in 18 of the previous 19 games. The Pacers are an exceptional defensive unit, but it was notable how limited the production was for the Kings’ backcourt. Fresh off a 26-point performance, point guard Isaiah Thomas produced just seven points and a season low-tying one assist, while Sacramento had only four 3-pointers and 13 assists as a team.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (18-19): The 86 points produced at San Antonio represented the fewest for Minnesota in nearly two months, as the club was limited to only 37 points after halftime and shot 35.5 percent overall. The Spurs were able to stifle the Timberwolves by shutting down star forward Kevin Love, who was 3-for-14 en route to 14 points. It did not help that fellow scorers Kevin Martin and Corey Brewer combined to go 3-for-17 from the floor in an all-around difficult night for Minnesota.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves C Nikola Pekovic is averaging 24 points on 69 percent shooting in 28 minutes over his last two games.

2. Each of Sacramento’s last three games have been decided by at least 20 points.

3. Minnesota recalled F Shabazz Muhammad from Iowa of the D-League on Monday.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 108, Kings 100