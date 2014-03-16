Preview: Kings at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are running out of time to make a run at the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. To do so, they need to take advantage of a rare home game against a weaker opponent when they host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Minnesota is six games behind Dallas and Memphis, who are tied for the last two seeds in the West.

The Timberwolves missed a chance to move two games above .500 for the first time since November when they suffered a 105-93 loss at Charlotte on Friday. “It was a tough game for us,” Minnesota star Kevin Love told reporters. “They just played better than us. We didn’t play much, if any, defense.” The road team has won three of the past four meetings, including the first two contests this season. The Kings won 111-108 at Minnesota on Jan. 15, and the Timberwolves returned the favor with a 108-97 victory at Sacramento on March 1.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE KINGS (23-43): Sacramento, which suffered a 94-87 loss at Chicago on Saturday, is looking for its third win on a seven-game road trip that wraps up Sunday. The Kings will need to shoot better from the line and behind the arc after going 2-for-14 from 3-point range and missing 14 free throws against the Bulls. Rookie Ben McLemore had a rough night against Chicago, going 3-of-12 from the field and missing all seven of his 3-point attempts, but DeMarcus Cousins recorded his seventh double-double in his last eight games.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (32-32): Minnesota’s playoff hopes are slim at best, and it’ll take on an even more dire outlook if center Nikola Pekovic has to miss much time after leaving early in the third quarter against Charlotte with a sore right ankle. Without Pekovic, who is considered doubtful against the Kings, Love had to assume more of a defensive burden and was held scoreless in the second half against the Bobcats. Pekovic’s absence also minimizes one of Minnesota’s greatest strengths — its prowess on the boards — which will be of particular concern against a solid rebounding team in Sacramento.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Minnesota is 20-5 when holding opponents under 100 points and 3-16 when failing to reach triple digits.

2. The Kings are trying to avoid being swept for the eighth time when playing on consecutive nights. They are 7-8 on the second night of back-to-back sets.

3. The Timberwolves are 2-12 in games decided by four points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Kings 103, Timberwolves 101