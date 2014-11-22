Preview: Kings at Timberwolves

Minnesota figured to have some bumps in the road after losing star forward Kevin Love in a trade with Cleveland, but the current spate of injuries has been downright cruel. Light on manpower and reeling from another ugly loss, the Timberwolves will try to summon up some energy when they host Sacramento on Saturday. Already without three starters, Minnesota announced just prior to Friday’s 121-92 loss to San Antonio that guard Kevin Martin was out indefinitely with a broken wrist.

Shorthanded Minnesota offered little resistance in the wake of the latest injury, getting outrebounded 53-34 and making just four 3-pointers in Friday’s setback, the club’s sixth in seven games. Sacramento will be beginning a four-game road trip after wrapping up a 2-1 homestand with an impressive 103-88 win over Chicago. The Kings and Timberwolves split four games last season decided by an average of 4.3 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-5): As Sacramento makes strides as a franchise around star center DeMarcus Cousins, it has received a nice boost from oft-traveled point guard Darren Collison, who is off to a spectacular start with the Kings, his fifth team in six seasons in the NBA. Collison had 17 points and a season-high 12 assists in the win over Chicago and is averaging career highs in points (15.6), assists (7.0) and steals (1.6) on the young season. Collison scored 28 points and dished out seven assists against the Timberwolves on March 31, when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (3-8): Anthony Bennett had a disappointing rookie season with Cleveland before coming over in the Love trade, but the rash of injuries might give him a chance to stand out. Bennett had a career-high 20 points against San Antonio while contributing three steals in a season-high 32 minutes. The former No. 1 pick may lose some playing time when forward Thaddeus Young returns to the team Sunday after several days away following the death of his mother.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cousins has nine double-doubles in 12 games.

2. Timberwolves PG Mo Williams is averaging 14 points and 8.3 assists over his last three games.

3. Minnesota’s 49 wins against Sacramento represents its highest total against any opponent.

PREDICTION: Kings 108, Timberwolves 104