Preview: Kings at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings again will be watching the postseason from home, a long-time trend for the two franchises who will meet on Saturday. Host Minnesota is wrapping up its 13th consecutive season of missing the playoffs while Sacramento is sinking rapidly as it sits out the postseason for the 11th straight time.

The Kings were pummeled 117-89 by New Orleans on Friday as former franchise star DeMarcus Cousins scored 37 points and are a wobbly 5-14 since making the trade. "I'm trying to figure out a way to lead this team to wins," shooting guard Buddy Hield, part of the package obtained for Cousins, told reporters. "That's the reason why the ownership brought me here ... so this offseason, we've got to start working to build the chemistry and get everybody on the right track." Minnesota has recorded back-to-back victories after losing six straight, and Ricky Rubio touched on his frustration after scoring a career-high 33 points in Thursday's 119-104 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers. "I wish we could fight for the playoffs right now," Rubio told reporters. "That's what I came here for. I hope we can build from here and finally take off next season."

ABOUT THE KINGS (29-47): Rookie forward Skal Labissiere has been the recipient of increased minutes since Cousins was traded, and the results continue to be mixed. The first-round pick out of Kentucky recorded 13 points on suspect 5-of-16 shooting against New Orleans after scoring in single digits in four of his previous five games. Labissiere had a stretch of four consecutive double-digit performances in the middle of the month and flashed his potential with a career-best 32-point effort against Phoenix on March 15.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (30-44): Rubio is an inconsistent scorer, but he has been fine on the offensive end by averaging 27 points and 10.5 assists in the back-to-back victories. Rubio is well aware of the knock - he is shooting just 41.4 percent - and said, "Starting the season, I wasn't feeling that good, and now I feel the best I've ever felt." Center Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 34.5 points in the two wins to wrap up a stellar month in which he averaged 27.6 and 11.7 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings are 2-1 against the Timberwolves this season, with both victories coming with Cousins on the team and the defeat occurring after he was traded.

2. Sacramento PG Darren Collison scored five points on 2-of-8 shooting against the Pelicans after averaging 18 on 20-of-32 shooting over his previous three contests.

3. Minnesota SF Andrew Wiggins registered 10 20-point performances while averaging 21.5 in March.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 115, Kings 104