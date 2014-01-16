Kings 111, Timberwolves 108: Rudy Gay scored 22 of his 33 points in the first half and buried a big 3-pointer in the final minute as visiting Sacramento won for the fourth time in five games.

Gay was 12-for-19 from the floor and hit all three of his 3-point attempts. Isaiah Thomas scored 26 points and handed out seven assists while DeMarcus Cousins recorded his 12th straight double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who shot 54.9 percent from the floor.

Kevin Love had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Minnesota fell to 7-15 against Western Conference teams and 0-11 in games decided by four points or fewer. J.J. Barea was one of three Timberwolves to score 14 points but was off on a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Sacramento saw a 14-point fourth-quarter lead reduced to 104-102 when Love hit a 3-pointer with 39.9 seconds left. After Gay answered with a triple of his own, Love was good again from long range but Cousins and Thomas hit two free throws apiece in the closing seconds before Barea’s miss.

Chase Budinger’s 3-pointer put the Timberwolves up 40-38 midway through the second quarter before Gay took off, pouring in 12 points in five minutes, and Aaron Gray’s dunk before the buzzer put the Kings ahead 58-47 at halftime. Gay had just two baskets in the third but the lead was still 10 points entering the final quarter, as Thomas scored 11 points and Cousins had 10 in the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kings G Ben McLemore left in the first half with a sprained ankle. ... Sacramento F Derrick Williams scored 16 points off the bench in his first game against the team that traded him away in November. ... Minnesota received 14 points apiece from C Nikola Pekovic and G Kevin Martin.