Kings rally in second half to defeat Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Down by four at the half to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings coach Michael Malone laid down a challenge to guard Ben McLemore.

Malone thought his team was tentative and sloppy, and urged the second-year guard from the University of Kansas to be more aggressive against Minnesota’s zone defense.

McLemore answered the call, igniting a 24-10 run to start the third quarter as the Kings rallied for a 113-101 win at Target Center.

“I give a lot of credit to Ben McLemore,” Malone said. “I think he took (the challenge) to heart, he went out there in the third quarter and played a hell of a half of basketball for us.”

Malone said he was frustrated with the passiveness of Sacramento’s offensive sets against Minnesota in the first half. The Wolves, playing without four starters and only one big in the middle, played an aggressive zone scheme designed to limit and frustrate Kings center DeMarcus Cousins.

For one half, it worked, as Sacramento found little flow and no rhythm.

“I told our guys, ‘Our best zone offense is our defense. You get stops, you turn them over, you gain rebounds, let’s get out and run and put pressure on them,'” Malone said. “They shouldn’t be able to set up their zone after a missed shot, and I thought in that third quarter, we were able to get run outs.”

McLemore scored 13 of his season-high 22 points during that run to start the second half as the Kings were finally able to break through the Wolves defense.

“Everybody knows that I have the confidence in me to go out there and play my game,” McLemore said. “That’s what I did. I spread the floor and shot the ball whenever I was open.”

McLemore’s newfound aggressiveness allowed Sacramento to pound away down low with Cousins, who finished with a game-high 31 points. He also grabbed 18 rebounds.

“Cousins is a load down low,” Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said. “I don’t know if there is a better center in the league. The way he’s playing, he’s got his head screwed on straight. He seems to be very focused. I can’t fault our guys after what we’ve gone through for the last three weeks with the injuries.”

With forward Thaddeus Young (personal reasons) and center Nikola Pekovic (wrist) out, Wolves center Gorgui Dieng was Minnesota’s only available player over 6-foot-9. Dieng scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but was no match for Cousins down low.

The Kings outrebounded the Wolves 50-37 on the night.

Dieng’s five-foot hook shot gave Minnesota its largest lead of the night at seven with 5:28 to play before halftime. His dunk before the buzzer put Minnesota up four at the break.

The Kings scored 36 points in the third quarter but Malone said he was more impressed with his team’s defensive improvements.

“Without a doubt, because our defense ignited our offense,” Malone said. “We came ready to play (after halftime). To our guys credit, we came out with a great sense of urgency and we did it with defense.”

Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins scored a career-high 29 points and chipped in with five rebounds. Twice in the fourth quarter, Wiggins scored to pull Minnesota within five, but the Wolves got no closer.

Cousins scored four straight points late, including two on a big two-hand slam over a pair of Minnesota defenders, giving the Kings an 11-point lead. Cousins now has a double-double in six straight games.

“He’s tough to handle,” Wolves forward Anthony Bennett said. “We probably could have helped out Gorgui a lot more. It is what it is, we’ve just got to learn and move on.”

Five Kings scored in double figures, including former Timberwolf Derrick Williams, who scored 12 points and had six rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench.

Six players hit double figures for Minnesota, including all five starters. Guard Mo Williams had 11 points and 12 assists.

The win was Sacramento’s first on a four-game road swing. Their 8-5 start to the season is their best since starting with the same mark in 2006-07.

NOTES: Kings SF Rudy Gay was active despite tendinitis in his right Achilles. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins played through tightness in his left hip flexor. ... Kings PF Jason Thompson played with tendinitis in his left quadriceps. ... The Timberwolves have used eight starting lineups in 12 games this season. ... Timberwolves PF Thaddeus Young is expected to rejoin the team Monday. He has missed the past three games following the death of his mother.