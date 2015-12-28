Preview: Kings at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have dominated Sacramento in recent seasons and look to post their 11th consecutive victory in the series when they host the Kings on Monday. Two of the victories have occurred this season as Golden State recorded victories by nine and 19 points.

The Warriors have won four consecutive games and are 14-0 at home this season and have won 32 consecutive games at Oracle Arena dating to last season. The home streak ties for seventh longest in NBA history and the record of 44 set by the Chicago Bulls (1995-96) is now in sight. Golden State is well-rested since recording a season low for points while beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 89-83 on Christmas Day and guard Stephen Curry is expected to be recovered from a calf injury. Sacramento lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 98-94 on Sunday after winning five of its previous seven games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE KINGS (12-18): Standout center DeMarcus Cousins has remained healthy all month and is now enjoying his best sustained stretch of the season. Cousins had 36 points against Portland and has scored 22 or more points in seven of the last eight games and is averaging 24.8 points during the stretch. Small forward Rudy Gay averaged 21 points in the two losses to the Warriors but struggled through a 2-of-12 outing while scoring just seven points Sunday.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (28-1): Golden State relied on defense while beating the Cavaliers and Curry didn’t see that as an issue. “It’s good to have one of those every so often,” Curry told reporters. “If our defense shows up, we’re in pretty good shape to win games. We just show our versatility and try to win different ways.” Forward Draymond Green had 22 points and 15 rebounds against Cleveland and has four double-doubles during the past six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors SF Harrison Barnes (ankle) will miss his 13th consecutive game but is closing in on a return.

2. Sacramento coach George Karl’s next victory will be his 1,155th and will tie him with Phil Jackson for fifth-most in NBA history.

3. Golden State backup G Leandro Barbosa will miss the contest with a shoulder injury suffered Friday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 114, Kings 95