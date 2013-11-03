Warriors 98, Kings 87: Klay Thompson led the way with 27 points and Stephen Curry added 22 and 12 assists as host Golden State cruised past Sacramento.

David Lee, who led the NBA with 56 double-doubles last season, picked up his first of the 2013-14 campaign with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Andrew Bogut blocked four shots for the Warriors, who put together their best defensive performance of the young season.

Rookie Ben McLemore scored a season-high 19 points and Travis Outlaw added 15 and 12 boards off the bench for the Kings, who did not have a starter reach double figures. Jason Thompson collected 12 points and 10 rebounds but Sacramento managed to shoot just 34.5 percent from the field.

Thompson’s basket early in the first quarter gave Golden State an 8-7 lead, and the Warriors never trailed again. Curry drained a pair of 3-pointers and Draymond Green hit another from beyond the arc to make it 27-14 before McLemore’s heave from beyond halfcourt made it a 10-point game after the first quarter.

The Kings went over four minutes without a field goal in the second as Golden State stretched it out. Thompson’s 3-pointer capped a 13-2 burst and made it 49-28 before the Warriors settled for a 56-36 lead at the break.

Thompson knocked down two straight from beyond the arc to start a 15-0 burst and Curry capped the run with another 3-pointer to push the lead to 71-44 midway through the third.

Curry’s traditional three-point play with 4:26 made it 93-74 and allowed the Warriors to empty the bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Curry committed seven turnovers, giving his 18 in the last two games. … Sacramento G Jimmer Fredette made his first appearance of the season at the end of the game and scored two points in three minutes. … Thompson and Curry combined to go 8-for-16 from 3-point range.