Lee returns as Warriors cruise past Kings

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors, the NBA’s hottest team, added another big gun to their arsenal Monday night.

The Sacramento Kings never stood a chance.

The Warriors welcomed power forward David Lee back into the rotation while blitzing the Kings 128-108 for their eighth consecutive home win.

Lee returned from a 21-game absence caused by a hamstring injury, and he contributed six points and seven rebounds in 16 1/2 minutes off the bench. He helped the Warriors earn their 18th victory in their past 19 games, their 10th in 11 home contests this season.

“I was definitely the most excited guy in the NBA to play basketball tonight,” Lee said. “I rarely get nervous for games, but I had jitters when (coach) Steve (Kerr) called my name.”

That occurred three times, including twice in the first half. Kerr had the luxury of dictating the terms with his team comfortably ahead the final three quarters.

“Most importantly, I have no pain in my hamstring,” Lee said, “but everything else hurts.”

Shooting guard Klay Thompson led six Warriors in double figures with 25 points in just 28 minutes as Golden State (23-3) improved on its franchise-best start with its sixth consecutive win over Kings.

Thompson connected on 10 of his 16 field-goal attempts as Golden State shot 53.8 percent as a team.

Golden State backup swingman Justin Holiday and center Festus Ezeli recorded career bests with 18 and 15 points, respectively. Point guard Stephen Curry, backup forward Andre Iguodala and reserve big man Marreese Speights added 12 apiece for the Warriors, who began their remarkable season with a 95-77 win at Sacramento.

Curry was the top assist man in the game with 11. The pass-happy Warriors recorded 36 assists in the game, their highest total since 2010.

Holiday, Iguodala, Speights and Lee helped the Golden State bench total a season-best 62 points.

“That was a demonstration of how good our depth can be when we add another player,” Lee said. “I‘m really proud of the team. I‘m happy to be able to contribute on the court rather than clapping on the bench.”

Center DeMarcus Cousins had a team-high 22 points for the Kings (12-16), who fell to 1-3 since replacing Michael Malone with interim coach Tyrone Corbin on Dec. 15.

Cousins added eight rebounds and six assists.

“We didn’t come with the energy that we needed to compete against this kind of team on their home floor,” Corbin said. “This is a good team. They’re on the home floor and they were rested, but you can’t look at that as an excuse.”

Point guard Darren Collison had 17 points, backup forward Omri Casspi 16 and small forward Rudy Gay 13 for the Kings, who were beginning a stretch of five of seven on the road one night after beating the Los Angeles Lakers 108-101 in Sacramento.

The Warriors visit the Lakers on Tuesday to tip off a three-day, two-game visit to Los Angeles that includes a Christmas night matchup with the Clippers. No Golden State starter played more than 28 minutes on the front end of the back-to-back.

“We talk about that all the time: It’s important for us to protect the home court,” Kerr said. “You’ve got to take care of business when you can.”

The Warriors never trailed after scoring 17 consecutive points late in the first quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 34-18 advantage. Thompson, Iguodala and Curry hit 3-pointers and Curry a three-point play in the runaway.

The lead reached 76-53 after a 12-point Warriors flurry early in the third quarter. The Kings got within 80-69 later in the period, but Golden State put the game away by scoring seven of the first eight points of the fourth quarter to extend the advantage to 101-77.

“If you look at our numbers overall for the game offensively, we did fine,” Corbin said. “But you give up the numbers to them that we did defensively ... For this (Golden State) team tonight, who is a perimeter-oriented team, to have 66 points in the paint against us is not a good thing.”

NOTES: The Warriors’ eight-game home winning streak is their longest in 20 years. ... Golden State’s 66 points in the paint were a season-high. ... Warriors backup G Justin Holiday totaled 11 points in Golden State’s first 25 games before scoring 18 on Monday. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins scored at least 20 points for the 10th consecutive game.