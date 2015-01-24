Thompson’s 52 lead Warriors past Kings

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was so angry at halftime Friday night, he told his players he was going to stop coaching and let them figure out a way to beat the Sacramento Kings.

Thanks to shooting guard Klay Thompson, the ploy worked so well, the rookie coach might be tempted to employ it more often.

Thompson put on the greatest single-quarter scoring display in NBA history, propelling the Warriors to their 18th consecutive home win with a 37-point third quarter in a 126-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

“Pretty surreal,” said Thompson, who finished with a career-best 52 points. “I knew I was due for a big half because in the first half, I had so many good looks, I barely missed.”

In almost single-handedly lifting the Warriors to a 12th win in their last 13 games, Thompson hit 13 consecutive shots, including nine 3-pointers, during his 37-point explosion, outscoring the Kings by a full 15 points in the 12 minutes.

The 37-point quarter topped the previous NBA mark of 33 that originally had been set by George Gervin of the San Antonio Spurs in 1978 and was later equaled by Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks in 2008.

Thompson also set an NBA record with nine 3-pointers in a quarter, breaking the record of eight that had been shared by Michael Redd of the Milwaukee Bucks and Joe Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets.

“I was one of the luckiest NBA players to play with Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, David Robinson and some of the greatest players ever,” Kerr boasted. “As many spectacular things as Michael did, which he did nightly, I never saw him do that.”

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Warriors

Thompson’s previous career-high had been 41 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening week of the season.

“To be in the same breath as Michael Jordan, it’s crazy,” Thompson said. “For Steve to say something like that, it’s really humbling. I‘m on Cloud 9 right now.”

Thompson’s 52 points came in just 33 minutes. He was pulled from the game for good with 9:28 to go, with the Warriors well on their way to their seventh consecutive victory over the Kings, the third in a row this season.

The club’s 11th victory this season by 20 or more points allowed the Warriors (35-6) to finish the first half with 35 wins, becoming just the 10th team in NBA history to reach that mark by the midpoint of the year.

On a night when point guard Stephen Curry was announced to his home fans as an All-Star starter and Kerr as the Western Conference coach in the Feb. 15 showcase in New York, Thompson put on the type of display that’s going to be hard to forget when the coaches vote for All-Star reserves this weekend.

“They ran two plays,” Kerr said. “Get the ball to Klay, and Klay get the ball.”

It wasn’t entirely a memorable night for the Warriors. After Thompson and power forward Draymond Green had dropped in a pair of 3-pointers apiece in an early 22-2 flurry, the Kings got the better of Golden State for the better part of two quarters, eventually drawing even at 60-all with 9:03 remaining in the third period.

But that’s when the Warriors -- without Kerr calling a single play -- put the ball in the hands of Thompson, and the Kings were rendered hopeless.

“You can’t really stop something like that,” observed Kings center DeMarcus Cousins. “It was the first time in my basketball career that I’ve ever experienced anything like that. It was such an amazing performance.”

Thompson scored Golden State’s next 17 points, making five consecutive 3’s along the way, as the top team in Western playoff standings began a pullaway, gaining a 77-68 lead.

He wasn’t done. After Green converted a Thompson assist into a layup, the son of former NBA standout Mychal Thompson went on another scoring spree, this time pouring in 18 consecutive Warriors points to reach a game total of 50 by quarter’s end and put the Kings in a 97-73 hole.

Thompson missed his first three shots of the fourth quarter, but did add a pair of free throws to get to 52 for the night.

The fourth-year pro finished 16-for-25 from the field, 11-for-15 on 3-pointers and 9-for-10 on free throws en route to becoming the 12th player in Warriors franchise history to reach 50 points in a game. He also found time for five assists, four steals and two blocked shots.

Thompson had 11 of the Warriors’ 17 3-pointers as Golden State outscored Sacramento 51-12 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors won despite an off shooting night by Curry, who missed eight of his 11 shots, including five of his seven 3‘s. He nonetheless managed a 10-point, 11-assist double-double.

Backup center Marreese Speights had 19 points and Green 11 for the Warriors, who recorded their 27th double-digit win of the season.

Cousins had 28 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Kings (16-27), who lost their fifth straight.

Point guard Darren Collison had 15 points, and reserves Quincy Miller and Nik Stauskas added 13 and 11, respectively, for Sacramento, which was playing its first of five in a row on the road.

“Tough to sit and watch,” Kings coach Tyrone Corbin said of Thompson’s performance. “But it was amazing to see as a fan.”

NOTES: The previous Warriors record for points in a quarter had been held by C Wilt Chamberlain, who had 31 in the fourth quarter of his 100-point game on March 2, 1962. ... The 33-point quarters of SG George Gervin and SF Carmelo Anthony occurred in the second and third periods, respectively, of their historic nights. ... The NBA record for wins in the first half is 38, shared by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers and 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. ... PG Stephen Curry is the first Warrior to be voted an All-Star starter two consecutive years since SF Chris Mullin in 1991 and ‘92, and the first to lead All-Star voting since SF Rick Barry in 1976. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be joined on the All-Star Game sidelines by his staff of Alvin Gentry, Ron Adams, Luke Walton, Jarron Collins and Bruce Fraser.